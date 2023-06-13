Aircraft lessor Aircastle files fresh plea against SpiceJet

The move has sparked a noteworthy question raised by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT): Can the same operational creditor initiate two simultaneous proceedings against a single defaulter?

Aircraft lessor Aircastle has escalated its legal battle against SpiceJet by filing a new plea on Tuesday, June 13. The plea alleges that SpiceJet has failed to pay its outstanding dues and seeks to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

