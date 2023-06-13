CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAircraft lessor Aircastle files fresh plea against SpiceJet

Aircraft lessor Aircastle files fresh plea against SpiceJet

Aircraft lessor Aircastle files fresh plea against SpiceJet
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar  Jun 13, 2023 3:59:16 PM IST (Published)

The move has sparked a noteworthy question raised by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT): Can the same operational creditor initiate two simultaneous proceedings against a single defaulter?

Aircraft lessor Aircastle has escalated its legal battle against SpiceJet by filing a new plea on Tuesday, June 13. The plea alleges that SpiceJet has failed to pay its outstanding dues and seeks to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

The move has sparked a noteworthy question raised by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT): Can the same operational creditor initiate two simultaneous proceedings against a single defaulter?
Aircastle had previously approached the NCLT with a similar plea, urging the initiation of insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet. However, the latest development showcases Aircastle's persistent efforts to recover the unpaid dues from the struggling airline.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X