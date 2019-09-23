Aviation
SpiceJet inducts cost-efficient 737-800 Boeing converted freighter
Updated : September 23, 2019 08:26 PM IST
The BCF entered service last year and the order book currently stands at 120.
Inducted by SpiceXpress, the aircraft will be the first 737-800 BCF to be operated in South Asia.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more