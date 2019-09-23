SpiceJet inducts cost-efficient 737-800 Boeing converted freighter

SpiceJet today inducted its first 737-800 Boeing converted freighter that will offer the airline lower operating cost per payload. The airline already has three standard-body 737 freighters.

Built on the Next-Generation 737 passenger airplane, the 737-800 Boeing converted freighter (BCF) offers operators lower cost per payload tonne than older standard-body freighters and can carry up to 52,800 pounds (23.9 metric tonnes) of payload, opening new markets to operators.

Inducted by SpiceXpress, SpiceJet’s cargo division, this aircraft will be the first 737-800 BCF to be operated in South Asia and has been taken on lease from NGF Alpha Limited, a division of Spectre Cargo Solutions, a Texas-based aircraft trading and leasing company.

“We are expanding the markets we currently serve, particularly in the Middle East, Hong Kong and Bangladesh and the 737-800BCF’s reliability and versatility is helping enable our strategic direction,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

The BCF entered service last year and the order book currently stands at 120. Boeing has ramped up production of this aircraft to 17 units for 2019.

“We are excited that SpiceJet has chosen to expand its SpiceXpress operation with the 737-800BCF. This converted freighter gives operators just the right size, operating economics and capabilities to succeed in busy domestic and regional routes,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company.