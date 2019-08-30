SpiceJet, IndiGo announce new flights ahead of festive season. Check details here

Low-cost carrier IndiGo and SpiceJet on Friday announced new flights in their international and domestic networks respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced Riyadh as its 22nd international destination and the new flights will directly connect New Delhi with Riyadh and Kuwait starting October 11, 2019.

Currently, IndiGo operates daily non-stop flight between Mumbai and Jeddah, thereby extending direct connectivity between the capital cities of India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the airline said in a press release.

“Riyadh has tremendous potential as a centre of commercial and political activity and we are convinced that our services will do well there, as they have done so far to Jeddah. We are adding services from Mumbai to Riyadh as well, maximizing the commercial potential of connections from India to Riyadh. Furthermore, we are building on our footprint in Kuwait, commencing a service from Delhi, adding to our destinations served to and from this important state in the Middle East," William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.

Here is the flight schedule:

SpiceJet

Ahead of the festive season, SpiceJet announced that it will launch six new international and domestic flights, which include a second non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Bangkok sector. The airline has also increased its frequencies on the Kolkata-Chennai and Chennai-Shirdi route and connect Kolkata and Shirdi with a direct flight via Chennai, the airline said in a press release.

The new daily flights introduced will be effective from September 25 till October 26, 2019, in the summer schedule and then from November 5, 2019, onwards, the airline said.

“Our additional frequencies from Kolkata to Bangkok and Chennai have been perfectly timed to meet and support the travel plans during Durga Puja holidays and the upcoming festive season,” Debojo Maharshi, Chief Marketing Officer, SpiceJet, said.

The low-cost carrier will be deploying its fleet of Boeing 737-800 on the new routes.

Here is the flight schedule: