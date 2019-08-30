SpiceJet, IndiGo announce new flights ahead of festive season. Check details here
Updated : August 30, 2019 07:34 PM IST
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's largest airline, IndiGo, announced Riyadh as its 22nd international destination and the new flights will directly connect New Delhi with Riyadh and Kuwait starting October 11, 2019.
SpiceJet has also increased its frequencies on the Kolkata-Chennai and Chennai-Shirdi route and connect Kolkata and Shirdi with a direct flight via Chennai.
