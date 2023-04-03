English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsSpiceJet hives off cargo and logistics business into separate entity

SpiceJet hives off cargo and logistics business into separate entity

SpiceJet hives off cargo and logistics business into separate entity
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023 11:33:30 PM IST (Published)

The move results in a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore for SpiceJet Ltd, substantially reducing its negative net worth. The separation paves the way for SpiceXpress to raise funds independently. It will come in effect from April 1, the company said.

SpiceJet Airline has hived off its cargo and logistics business SpiceXpress into a separate entity — SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd. The move results in a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore for SpiceJet Ltd, substantially reducing its negative net worth, the company said on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The company further said that the separation paves the way for SpiceXpress to raise funds independently. It will come in effect from April 1.
"In a bid to boost the growth of its cargo business and provide a more streamlined and efficient service to its customers, SpiceJet Ltd has completed the hive off of its cargo and logistics division 'SpiceXpress' into a separate entity, SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited," the company said.
Also Read: Air India unveils premium economy class on select flights starting May 15
According to the company, the consideration for the slump-sale will be discharged by SpiceXpress by issuance of securities in the combination of equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures to SpiceJet for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,555.77 crore which will also strengthen the balance sheet of SpiceJet.
SpiceJet Ltd Chairman Ajay Singh said that the decision to hive off SpiceXpress is in sync with the company’s long-term business plan and will unlock significant valuation of the logistic business. "The separation of our cargo and logistics arm is a stepping stone in our growth story which shall unfold in the times to come," he added.
SpiceXpress reported a net profit of Rs 51.4 crore for the April-December period of FY23.
Singh said that SpiceXpress will provide greater and differentiated focus to cargo and logistics business and will allow the possibility of raising capital for the business to accelerate its growth. Both SpiceJet and SpiceXpress have great potential and will complement each other well, he added.
He also said that the hive off will not only enable SpiceXpress to raise cash independently, it will significantly reduce SpiceJet’s negative net worth.
"Having restructured over USD 100 million, outstanding dues to Carlyle Aviation Partner last month, the hive off will further strengthen and deleverage our balance sheet," Singh said.
Also Read: From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Indian airlinesSpiceJet

Next Article

AAI received Rs 3,245 crore till February from private partners of 6 leased out airports

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X