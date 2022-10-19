    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeaviation News

    SpiceJet hikes Captains’ salaries to Rs 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying

    SpiceJet hikes Captains’ salaries to Rs 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying

    SpiceJet hikes Captains’ salaries to Rs 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Domestic airline SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the revised salary structure for its Captains increasing their monthly remuneration to Rs 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying.

    Domestic airline SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the revised salary structure for its Captains increasing their monthly remuneration to Rs 7 lakh a month for 80 hours of flying.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    The hike, following which salaries of Captains will be higher as compared to pre-COVID levels, will be applicable from November 1 onwards.
    The airline added that the salaries of trainers (DE, TRI, LTC) and Senior First Officers have also been increased commensurately.
    “SpiceJet has been consistently increasing the base salary of pilots. As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 percent for trainers and 8 percent for Captains and First Officers. From October, the salary was hiked by another 22 percent for Captains and First Officers,” it said in a statement.
    Also Read: SpiceJet likely to induct 7 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in next 2 months
    Also, earlier this month, sources told CNBC-TV18 that the human resource department of SpiceJet wrote to its employees, informing them that it has submitted all tax deducted at source (TDS) dues and paid up a significant portion of all Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions.
    The airline was unable to pay employees' PF or deposit TDS dues with authorities for months due to a lack of funds.
    The development comes days after the airline asked 80 of its pilots to go on a three-month leave without pay. “This measure, which is in line with SpiceJet’s policy of not retrenching any employee which the airline steadfastly followed even during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, will help rationalise the pilot strength vis-à-vis the aircraft fleet," the airline said in a statement.
    Also Read: SpiceJet, Go Air apply under modified ECLGS scheme, to get funds in 4-6 weeks
    SpiceJet airline had earlier reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore (Rs 420 crore, excluding forex adjustment) for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, as compared to a net loss of Rs 729 crore in the quarter ending 30 June 2021 as the business was severely impacted by record high fuel prices and a depreciating Rupee.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Airlinesbasic salarypilot salarySpiceJetSpicejet pilots

    Next Article

    View | The enhancement of emergency credit for airlines may have unintended consequences

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng