SpiceJet has asked 'significant part' of the organisation to go on leave without pay, says Ajay Singh

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh has said that a significant part of the organisation has been asked to go on leave without pay as a consequence of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

All flight services were ordered shut last month and the restriction on domestic and international passenger flights remains in place until May. The disruption has wreaked havoc on the airline industry with most carriers staring at a bleak near future.

A number of airlines, including IndiGo and GoAir, have announced pay cuts as well as leave without pay for their employees in a bid overcome the effect of loss in revenues.

The government had instructed airlines to keep adjacent seats vacant on aircraft to reduce the chances of spreading coronavirus. However, Singh said that the instruction is merely an “eye wash”.

“Keeping a seat vacant is an eye wash, it is impossible to keep safe distance between aisle and window seat,” he told CNBC-TV18. “We need to find other ways, like the mandatory use face masks and we need to look at what China is doing since it has restarted flights.”

He went on to say that the airline could do a presentation if asked by the aviation ministry. “Things are as bad as they are globally, and it extremely difficult to gauge the loss as of now. The aviation industry will find solutions.”

Singh added that there is no clarity on a date for resumption of flights and the aviation industry is waiting for the government’s guidelines.

“At this time except we are only presuming that the lockdown ends on May 3, we are not sure of the protocols to restart flights and are awaiting instruction from the government.”

All services deemed non-essential, including passenger flights, have been ordered shut for the duration of the ongoing lockdown that remains in place until May 3.