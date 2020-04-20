  • SENSEX
SpiceJet has asked 'significant part' of the organisation to go on leave without pay, says Ajay Singh

Updated : April 20, 2020 06:40 PM IST

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh has said that a significant part of the organisation has been asked to go on leave without pay as a consequence of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The government had instructed airlines to keep adjacent seats vacant on aircraft to reduce the chances of spreading coronavirus. However, Singh said that the instruction is merely an “eye wash”.
