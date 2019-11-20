SpiceJet, Gulf Air ink MoU with codeshare ambitions

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bahrain-based Gulf Air with an ambition to work towards interline and codeshare arrangement.

The memorandum of understanding will also allow the two airlines to collaborate in the fields of pilot training, cargo operations and engineering, among other fields, SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

A codeshare agreement, or codeshare, is a business arrangement common in the aviation industry in which two or more airlines market and operate a flight as part of their published timetable or schedule.

Interline, also known as interline ticketing and interline booking, is a commercial agreement between airlines to handle passengers travelling on multiple flights on multiple airlines. Such agreements allow passengers to conveniently change flights of one airline to another on another airline without having to gather their bags or check-in again.

"The Middle East has always been among our top priority markets. This agreement is going to play a very important role for SpiceJet's next phase of growth as we continue to explore the innumerable opportunities around us," Singh said. He said the MoU also aims to reduce costs for both airlines.

Gulf Air is the flag carrier of Bahrain and operates to more than 50 destinations across 30 countries. The airline operates to eight cities in India with 82 flights per week, chief executive officer Krešimir Kučko said.

SpiceJet operates 550 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 52 domestic and 10 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 77 Boeing 737, 32 Bombardier Q-400s and three B737 freighters. SpiceJet offers business class seating - SpiceBiz – on key domestic routes.