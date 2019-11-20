Aviation
SpiceJet, Gulf Air ink MoU with codeshare ambitions
Updated : November 20, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Spicejet and GulfAir are working towards an interline and codeshare arrangement.
The memorandum of understanding will also allow the two airlines to collaborate in the fields of pilot training, cargo operations and engineering, among other fields.
