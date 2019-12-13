SpiceJet grounds all 3 Boeing 737 cargo aircraft after defect discovered
Updated : December 13, 2019 12:48 PM IST
SpiceJet's grounded aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance.
As of September 30, SpiceJet had four freighter aircraft--three standard-body 737 and one 737-800 Boeing converted freighter.
SpiceJet was operating nine scheduled departures six days a week by the three freighter.
