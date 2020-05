SpiceJet has received permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct drone trials for faster and "cost-effective" delivery of medical items, essential goods and e-commerce products.

The airline will conduct drone trials through its cargo arm SpiceXpress.

A SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the regulator for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations of remotely piloted aircraft in response to a DGCA notice inviting Expression of Interest.

The consortium includes Throttle Aerospace, a drone manufacturing company, AeoLogic, an analytics and software solution firm and Involia, which is a provider of air traffic awareness and collision avoidance services.

experimental operations.

delivery for products like perishables and medicines which have a smaller shelf-life and need urgent deliveries in the remotest parts of India," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said.

SpiceXpress will be looking at last-mile delivery from the warehouse and the prime focus will be on delivering medical emergency parcels and essential supplies in remote areas.

So far, SpiceJet has transported over 12,298 tons of cargo on more than 1,728 flights since the nationwide lockdown began, transporting medical and surgical supplies, sanitizers, face-masks, coronavirus rapid test kits, IR thermometers among others.

Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Ukraine, Nepal, and Indonesia.