SpiceJet passengers hassled as flights delayed due to ransomware attack

Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night, according to a statement by the company. Several flights have been delayed by 2-4 hours due to these system issues.

The ransomware attack impacted and slowed down morning flight departures, as per the company and in a released statement it said that "Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

However, complaints are aplenty on Twitter with passengers alleging that the management of the situation has been subpar.

The stock began trading with a positive bias after it was announced that it had signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with Credit Suisse AG with regard to the pending dispute between the two parties.

However, the stock lost some of the up move after this news broke out as seen in the chart above.