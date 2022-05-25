SpiceJet passengers hassled as flights delayed due to ransomware attack

Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night, according to a statement by the company. Several flights have been delayed by 2-4 hours due to these system issues.

The ransomware attack impacted and slowed down morning flight departures, as per the company and in a released statement it said that "Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."

However, complaints are aplenty on Twitter with passengers alleging that the management of the situation has been subpar.

.@flyspicejet we are checked in 5:55 am for Flight SG2950 Delhi-Varanasi today flying schedule was 6:25,passengers stuck since 2 hours,it is strange no official came from SpiceJet to clarify for excess delay,very shameful,gross negligence @JM_Scindia @AAI_Official @PMOIndia — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) May 25, 2022

Extremely poor customer service by @flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25AM from delhi today is still at the airport. Staff has no clue and poor excuse is server down so cannot take print outs. Passengers are suffering. @JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI please help us.. — सौरभ गोयल (@sourabh_goyal) May 25, 2022

