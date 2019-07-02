Aviation
SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at Mumbai airport; none hurt
Updated : July 02, 2019 06:43 AM IST
The incident happened on Monday around 11.45 pm when the SpiceJet flight SG6237 flying from Jaipur to Mumbai skid and overshot the main runway.
Due to the incident, a secondary runway is in operation at the airport currently.
