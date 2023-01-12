SpiceJet flight delay: DGCA seeks report after passengers held at Delhi airport aerobridge

According to the statement, as passengers had completed the security check they were requested to wait at the aerobridge.

Passengers of a Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet plane had to wait for a long time at the aerobridge at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, with the airline saying the flight was delayed due to a weather disruption that led to the incoming crew exceeding its duty time limit. Aviation watchdog DGCA will now seek a report from SpiceJet on the incident.

A senior DGCA official on Thursday told PTI that the regulator is looking into the incident and "will seek a report from the airline"

SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru) was delayed on Tuesday on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation, a spokesperson said.

"As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation," the spokesperson said in a statement.

One of the passengers shared a video on social media of several co-passengers waiting at the aerobridge. In the video, some of them were heard asking for water.

According to the statement, as passengers had completed the security check they were requested to wait at the aerobridge.

"Water was served to passengers who were on the lower floor near aircraft door and aerobridge passage. The video was shot outside of the boarding gate that had limited access. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers," the statement from SpiceJet added.

Further, the airline said that on an average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport and for this particular flight, it was around 20 minutes more than the average turnaround time.

In recent days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show cause notices to Air India for incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard two international flights.

Go First has also been served a show cause notice after 55 passengers who were to board a Delhi flight were left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport.

With agency inputs.