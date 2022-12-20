English
SpiceJet warns of flight delays in Delhi due to bad weather

By Sangam Singh  Dec 20, 2022 12:47:49 PM IST (Updated)

SpiceJet said that it is facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. The airline has thus requested the passengers to check the flight status before boarding.

Airline major SpiceJet said that it is facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather resulting in "all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights getting affected". The The Gurugram headquartered airline has thus requested the passengers to check the flight status before boarding.

"We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," it said.

#TravelUpdate: We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny.

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 20, 2022
On the other hand, the Delhi airport tweeted to passengers early morning assuring them that there is no flight delay despite low visibility at the airport.
SpiceJet earlier today wrote a slew of travel updates on affected flights to Patna. "Due to bad weather in Patna (PAT), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected".
On Monday, aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released the air traffic data from January to November 2022. The data was submitted by all the airlines operating in the country.
The report said that passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2022 were over 1105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 52.19 percent.
Also Read:Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 116 lakh in November, DGCA says
 
 
First Published:  IST
