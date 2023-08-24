SpiceJet fails to get relief from HC in arbitral case, likely to approach Supreme Court

Delhi High Court, on August 24, rejected the domestic airline’s plea seeking to stay the order of single-judge bench which had denied waiver of interest on the arbitral award owed to Kalanithi Maran of KAL Airways in the ongoing dispute. The Ajay Singh-promoted airline sought relief, citing lack of funds. During the argument, the lawyer representing SpiceJet invoked bankruptcy law, said, “Maran will become operational creditors if company pushed into insolvency.”

SpiceJet CEO, Ajay Singh, had challenged the single-judge bench order, asking for waiver of interest burden imposed on the airline by the arbitral tribunal, which was later upheld by single-judge bench. The tribunal had ruled in favour of Maran, granting him an award of Rs 579 crore, plus accrued interest.

The Delhi High Court has warned of attachment of assets, in case of failure to pay Rs 100 crore by September 10. Singh appeared in person for the hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for September 11.

Following the high court ruling, SpiceJet is likely to approach the Apex Court (SC), seeking interim relief.

In the month of July, Supreme Court HAD rejected SpiceJet’s plea for additional time to make payments to Kalanithi Maran, as mandated by the court’s earlier order from February. The court had criticised SpiceJet for pursuing what it deemed as a ‘luxury litigation’ and emphasised the importance of upholding commercial morale. SpiceJet had failed to comply with a court order to pay Kalanithi Maran Rs 75 crore. This amount was part of the Rs 380 crore arbitral award Maran claimed from the airline. Consequently, the apex court ordered SpiceJet to pay the entire arbitral amount in a single payment, emphasizing the need for commercial morality in conducting business.

The dispute between SpiceJet and Kalanithi Maran dates back to January 2015 when KAL Airways offered a 58.46 percent stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh, the principal shareholder, chairman, and managing director of the airline, at a meagre price of Rs 2 per share due to the airline’s financial troubles.