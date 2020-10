Passengers traveling by SpiceJet flights can now book a COVID-19 RT-PCR test while booking their air tickets. The move is set to help the passengers who are visiting a domestic destination mandating a RT-PCR test or an international city.

To book the test, customers can visit SpiceJet's website and avail the service under the 'Add-ons’ section. To initiate the booking process, one needs to click on the ‘Book Now’ button and follow the steps to book an appointment.

Customers can either request for a test at their doorstep or visit the nearby lab, as per their convenience and the available schedule. Besides, customers will also be offered the option to select their preferred testing location and appointment slot. At the end of the booking, one needs to provide their personal details including identity proof to confirm the appointment.

"Though the service is currently available for customers in India and the UAE, we plan to roll it out for a host of other countries very soon," Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet said.

