SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Kochi experiences tyre burst during landing

A SpiceJet flight destined for Kochi encountered a tyre burst during its landing on Tuesday (July 4) morning. The SG-17 flight, originating from Dubai, successfully reached its destination at the Kochi airport without any casualties.

Despite the unexpected occurrence, the flight crew managed to execute a safe landing, as confirmed by an airline spokesperson.

Following a routine surveillance procedure, it was discovered that the number two tyre had experienced a burst.

On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operation flight SG-17 from Dubai to Cochin. During post flight walk around, nmber two tyre was found burst. All system parameters are normal during and post flight and landing was smooth, The airline spokesperson stated, "" as reported by the Times of India.

Notably, SpiceJet has experienced a higher number of flight disruptions compared to other airlines in the country. A Bloomberg report revealed that in May, only 61 percent of the airline's flights departed on time from the four major airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, according to DGCA records.

Akasa Air , a newly-launched airline, has gained recognition for its exceptional punctuality, topping the charts in this regard.

