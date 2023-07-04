CNBC TV18
SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Kochi experiences tyre burst during landing

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 11:23:42 PM IST (Published)

The SG-17 flight, originating from Dubai, successfully reached its destination at the Kochi airport without any casualties.


A SpiceJet flight destined for Kochi encountered a tyre burst during its landing on Tuesday (July 4) morning. The SG-17 flight, originating from Dubai, successfully reached its destination at the Kochi airport without any casualties.
Despite the unexpected occurrence, the flight crew managed to execute a safe landing, as confirmed by an airline spokesperson.
Following a routine surveillance procedure, it was discovered that the number two tyre had experienced a burst.
