SpiceJet has been designated as a scheduled Indian airline to operate on India-US and India-UK sectors but there are several layers of approvals that need to be received before it commences flights to these destinations. Being designated as an airline for an international route marks the first step or an intent to operate to a certain foreign destination.

An airline can only get designated for an international route after getting status as an international carrier as per the country's rules. For example, in India, an airline needs to be in operation for at least five years or have a fleet of at least 20 aircraft to become an international player. In addition, both countries need to have available seats for deployment with a new airline in a sector.

In the case of the UK and the US, India has open skies agreement with both these countries except for Heathrow in the UK, meaning that there are no restrictions on the number of flights that airlines from both sides can operate. Hence, airlines from India can easily get designated for these countries. For example, full-service carrier Vistara has been a designated airline for the US and the UK since last year while the flights have not commenced yet.

The process of designation marks the first step of what can be a lengthy regulatory approval process at the other end, depending on what kind of operational approvals are sought such as code-share, wet-lease through an already approved carrier, or operating an aircraft on its own, an industry expert said.

Secondly, the destination country also has its standard operating procedures and regulations that need to be followed before an airline starts flying to that country. In the case of the US and the UK, the regulations and processes set by the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration, Civil Aviation Administration, and others are extremely strict and will take a considerable amount of time to ensure that all checks and balances are in place.

While the routes to the US and the UK have been extremely lucrative with the second and third largest incoming traffic under Vande Bharat Mission and over 75 percent outbound traffic, several airlines are looking to utilise the opportunity even for a short to medium-term period.

For operating flights to the UK and the US, SpiceJet will ideally need to have a wide-body aircraft. As SpiceJet does not have a wide-body aircraft in its fleet, it will have to get such a plane on lease.