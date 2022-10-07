SpiceJet deposits all TDS dues, PF money of the employees

By Anand Singha

The human resource department of SpiceJet on Friday wrote to its employees, informing them that the business had submitted all tax deducted at source (TDS) dues and paid up a significant portion of all employees' provident fund (EPF) contributions, according to CNBC-TV18 sources.

SpiceJet had been unable to pay employees' Provident Fund (PF) or deposit their TDS dues with authorities for months due to a lack of funds.

The airline took a significant blow after many of its planes had technical difficulties during flights. As a result, the aviation regulator DGCA directed it to operate only half of the flights in an order issued on July 27.

This agreement was originally for eight weeks, however, it was later extended to October 29.

It may be prudent for employees to keep a regular check on whether EPF is being summited to accounts regularly. Here is how you can check:

EPFO allows a subscriber to check the provident fund account balance in four ways - SMS, missed call, EPFO website, and UMANG app. Make sure you have registered on the EPFO site before using it.

SMS:

EPFO members are provided with a universal account number (UAN), which is also registered on the EPFO portal. The number is also mentioned in your salary paycheck.

You can SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG. If your EPFO number is 123456789000, and your preferred language is English, you can send an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO 123456789000 ENG.

This facility can only be used only if your UAN is active and is linked with your Aadhaar, bank account, and PAN. If it is not linked with any of the above-mentioned documents, you must first complete the eKYC with UAN.

Missed call:

Registered users can also make a missed call to 011-22901406, after which you will get an SMS with details of the provident fund account balance.

Make sure your UAN is activated, and it is linked to your Aadhaar, bank account, and PAN. Also, make sure that the member's mobile number should be registered with the UAN, as the missed call will be valid only when made from a registered number.

EPFO website: