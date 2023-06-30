SpiceJet delays financial results for FY23 as key audit committee member unwell

SpiceJet said that it has not been able to hold its audit committee and board members in the past for approving its financial years due to the ongoing medical incapacitation of the said audit committee member, the exchange notification said.
SpiceJet Ltd. has further delayed the declaration of its financial results for financial year 2023 due to the ill health of a key member of its audit committee.
SpiceJet further said that it shall be declaring its "financial results in the coming weeks." This comes amidst the first quarter of the new financial year coming to an end on Friday.
Last week, SpiceJet had entered into a settlement agreement with Nordic Aviation Capital, a major lessor for the airline, for its Q400 aircraft. The agreement settled all past liabilities for the Q400 planes, which were leased by NAC to SpiceJet.
SpiceJet has been facing trouble with its lessors with as many as 25 out of its 76 planes being grounded as of May this year. The news has come amidst the airline facing an insolvency petition at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Earlier this month, SpiceJet partnered with FTAI Aviation on a CFM56 revitalisation programme. FTAI, which is an aftermarket provider of engine services, will provide SpiceJet with up to 20 engines for lease, inclusive of maintenance services.
The induction of four planes, according to the airline, will result in substantial addition of planes to SpiceJet's fleet in the upcoming weeks.
