SpiceJet delays financial results for FY23 as key audit committee member unwell

SpiceJet Ltd. has further delayed the declaration of its financial results for financial year 2023 due to the ill health of a key member of its audit committee.

The airline said that it has not been able to hold its audit committee and board members in the past for approving its financial years due to the ongoing medical incapacitation of the said audit committee member, the exchange notification said.

SpiceJet further said that it shall be declaring its "financial results in the coming weeks." This comes amidst the first quarter of the new financial year coming to an end on Friday.