Aviation

SpiceJet announces daily non-stop Mumbai-Hong Kong flight from July 31

Updated : June 27, 2019 01:47 PM IST

The airline pegged the introductory promotional fare at Rs 16,700 for the Mumbai-Hong Kong route, and Rs 19,200 for the Hong Kong-Mumbai route.

The flight will have a late night departure from Mumbai (1.05 am) and a morning arrival (9.40 am) in Hong Kong.