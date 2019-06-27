Aviation
SpiceJet announces daily non-stop Mumbai-Hong Kong flight from July 31
Updated : June 27, 2019 01:47 PM IST
The airline pegged the introductory promotional fare at Rs 16,700 for the Mumbai-Hong Kong route, and Rs 19,200 for the Hong Kong-Mumbai route.
The flight will have a late night departure from Mumbai (1.05 am) and a morning arrival (9.40 am) in Hong Kong.
SpiceJet, in a statement, said it will deploy its 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the sector.
