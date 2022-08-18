SpiceJet, Credit Suisse settle payment dispute, terms placed before SC

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Credit Suisse had filed a case against SpiceJet for failing to pay over $24 million in regards with maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components in 2013.

Aviation major SpiceJet and Switzerland-based investment banking company Credit Suisse have agreed to mutually settle their payment dispute. The settlement terms have been placed before India's Supreme Court.

The airline had, in November 2011, entered into a 10-year contract for servicing of aircraft with Swiss-based SR Technics, which in 2012 had given Credit Suisse the right to receive payments on its behalf.

But in 2013, Credit Suisse filed a case against SpiceJet for failing to pay over $24 million for work on maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components.

On Spicejet’s appeal, the SC had put a Madras High Court order on hold and asked the parties to settle the dispute among themselves. The High Court had directed SpiceJet for winding up the airline as it continued to refuse to acknowledge outstanding dues.

SC's order to reach a settlement has now been agreed upon by both parties and the consent terms regarding this have been filed before it.

Both Credit Suisse and SpiceJet have agreed to withdraw their litigation. They now have the liberty now to approach the Madras High Court to withdraw a bank guarantee of $5 million.

