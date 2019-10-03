Aviation
SpiceJet continues to negotiate compensation with Boeing for MAX grounding
Updated : October 03, 2019 06:53 PM IST
The airline has been in negotiations with Boeing for reimbursements related to leasing rentals, maintenance and crew salaries for the MAX crew.
MAX, the fastest-selling model of Boeing, has been grounded worldwide since March after two fatal accidents involving the aircraft type in a matter of five months.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more