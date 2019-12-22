SpiceJet clarifies stance on Pragya Singh Thakur's seat change as Bhopal MP alleges ill-treatment
Updated : December 22, 2019 03:57 PM IST
Following Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s allegation of ill-treatment by its airline staff on Saturday evening, SpiceJet on Sunday said that the confusion arose because she had not informed the carrier about her use of wheelchair.
On Saturday, SpiceJet was at the receiving end of Thakur’s ire as she registered protest about being ill-treated by the airline staff during her Delhi-Bhopal flight.
