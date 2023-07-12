SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh to infuse Rs 500 crore to shore up airline’s finances

SpiceJet said the airline's Board of Directors met on Wednesday, July 12, to considered options for raising fresh capital for the company where Ajay Singh offered to infuse the said amount.

Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, on Wednesday, announced to infuse Rs 500 crore into the airline through subscribing fresh equity shares and convertible instruments. The airline said it is infusing fresh money in order to strengthen the financial position of the company.

“The infusion of fresh capital will substantially strengthen the Company’s financial position and is a powerful vote of confidence in its future and long-term viability. It marks a pivotal moment in SpiceJet’s journey towards sustained growth and long-term success,” the airline said in its press release.