Coronavirus: SpiceJet carries 14 tons of medical supplies from Guangzhou to Delhi

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet carried around 14 tons of essential medical supplies on April 29 from Guangzhou to Delhi using a B737 freighter.

The consignment contained essential medicines, protective equipment and other COVID-19 related medical supplies. The aircraft operated on Kolkata-Guangzhou-Kolkata-Delhi route in what was SpiceJet's maiden flight to the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

"SpiceJet has till date transported over 4,750 tons of cargo on more than 651 flights since the nationwide lockdown began. Of these, 233 were international cargo flights," chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

During the course of the lockdown SpiceJet has operated cargo flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Bangkok, Colombo, Dubai, Kabul, Myanmar, Sharjah, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Ukraine among others. SpiceJet operates cargo flights via its cargo arm named SpiceXpress.

SpiceJet has five freighter aircraft under SpiceXpress and it has also operated some cargo flights on passenger aircraft during the lockdown period.

The government has so far not issued any notification regarding resumption of passenger flights in the country, leading to grounding of over 650 aircraft.