Aviation Coronavirus: SpiceJet carries 14 tons of medical supplies from Guangzhou to Delhi Updated : April 30, 2020 01:07 PM IST The consignment contained essential medicines, protective equipment and other COVID-19 related medical supplies. SpiceJet has transported over 4,750 tons of cargo since nationwide lockdown began on March 25.