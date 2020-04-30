  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: SpiceJet carries 14 tons of medical supplies from Guangzhou to Delhi

Updated : April 30, 2020 01:07 PM IST

The consignment contained essential medicines, protective equipment and other COVID-19 related medical supplies.
SpiceJet has transported over 4,750 tons of cargo since nationwide lockdown began on March 25.
