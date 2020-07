Low-cost airline SpiceJet has been designated as the country's scheduled airline to operate on agreed routes between India and the US.

In an exchange filing, the airline informed the shareholders about the development saying that the decision was taken as per the terms of the Air Services Agreement between India and the US.

Currently, Air India is the only Indian airline that operates on the India-US route, which has seen substantial traffic since the onset of the Vande Bharat flights.

A total of 159 flights have operated so far between India and the US and Canada under Vande Bharat mission and these have carried 35,747 passengers from the two countries. This sector had the second-largest incoming passenger traffic after the Middle East.

In the case of outbound passengers on Vande Bharat flights, the sector of India-US and Canada gained the maximum passengers or nearly 60 percent of the outbound traffic as 46,170 passengers boarded flights for the US on these 159 flights.