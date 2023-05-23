Spicejet boosts captains' salaries to Rs 7.5 lakh/month for 75 hours of flying

The airline has also enhanced salaries for trainers, including designated examiners and type rating instructors, as well as first officers.

Spicejet, one of India's leading low-cost airline, announced a significant salary increase for its captains on Tuesday, May 23. The move comes as the airline aims to reinforce its position as a preferred employer in the competitive aviation market.

Spicejet has implemented a new pay structure that not only includes a substantial raise for captains but also enhanced salaries for trainers, including designated examiners and type rating instructors, as well as first officers.

The revised remuneration is expected to reinforce the critical role that captains play in ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Under the new salary structure, captains at Spicejet will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 7.5 lakh. The increase in pay is based on a workload of 75 hours of flying per month, which reflects the high level of responsibility and commitment that captains exhibit in their daily operations.

In addition to the salary raise, Spicejet has introduced a tenure-linked monthly loyalty reward system exclusively for captains. Under this programme, eligible captains can earn up to an additional Rs 1,00,000 per month over and above their regular salary.

Also read: SpiceJet aims to bring back four out of 25 grounded planes by June 15