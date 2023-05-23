Spicejet boosts captains' salaries to Rs 7.5 lakh/month for 75 hours of flying

The airline has also enhanced salaries for trainers, including designated examiners and type rating instructors, as well as first officers.

Spicejet, one of India's leading low-cost airline, announced a significant salary increase for its captains on Tuesday, May 23. The move comes as the airline aims to reinforce its position as a preferred employer in the competitive aviation market.

