Spicejet boosts captains' salaries to Rs 7.5 lakh/month for 75 hours of flying

Spicejet, one of India's leading low-cost airline, announced a significant salary increase for its captains on Tuesday, May 23. The move comes as the airline aims to reinforce its position as a preferred employer in the competitive aviation market.
Spicejet has implemented a new pay structure that not only includes a substantial raise for captains but also enhanced salaries for trainers, including designated examiners and type rating instructors, as well as first officers.
The revised remuneration is expected to reinforce the critical role that captains play in ensuring safe and efficient operations.