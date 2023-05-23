English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsSpicejet boosts captains' salaries to Rs 7.5 lakh/month for 75 hours of flying

Spicejet boosts captains' salaries to Rs 7.5 lakh/month for 75 hours of flying

Spicejet boosts captains' salaries to Rs 7.5 lakh/month for 75 hours of flying
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand   | Anand Singha  May 23, 2023 7:26:26 PM IST (Published)

The airline has also enhanced salaries for trainers, including designated examiners and type rating instructors, as well as first officers.

Spicejet, one of India's leading low-cost airline, announced a significant salary increase for its captains on Tuesday, May 23. The move comes as the airline aims to reinforce its position as a preferred employer in the competitive aviation market.

Spicejet has implemented a new pay structure that not only includes a substantial raise for captains but also enhanced salaries for trainers, including designated examiners and type rating instructors, as well as first officers.
The revised remuneration is expected to reinforce the critical role that captains play in ensuring safe and efficient operations.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X