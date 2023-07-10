SpiceJet board to consider raising fresh capital on July 12

SpiceJet board will consider raising fresh capital on July 12 via equity and/or convertible securities on preferential basis. The capital raising is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, according to a regulatory filing by the company on late Sunday.

The cash strapped airline is grappling with a financial crisis and has incurred substantial losses with the advent of COVID-19. On June 30, SpiceJet announced that it shall delay the declaration of its financial results for the fiscal year 2022-23 due to the ill health of a key member of its audit committee. In FY22, the net loss widened to Rs 1,725 crore versus Rs 998 crore in FY21.

On July 7, the Supreme court ordered SpiceJet to pay the entire arbitral amount in one shot. This is after SpiceJet ordered failed to pay Kalanithi Maran, the erstwhile promoter of the airline, a sum of Rs 75 crores. This Rs 75 crore was part of the Rs 380 crore arbitral award Maran was claiming from the airline. This could be a major hit to the cash strapped airline.

In June, the Delhi High Court ordered SpiceJet to deposit a total of Rs 380 crore as per Supreme Court order of February 13, 2023. SpiceJet failed to make payment of Rs 75 crore in three months as directed by Supreme Court on February 13, 2023.