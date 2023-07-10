SpiceJet board will consider raising fresh capital on July 12 via equity and/or convertible securities on preferential basis. The capital raising is subject to approval of the shareholders of the company and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, according to a regulatory filing by the company on late Sunday.

#JustIN | #SpiceJet board to consider raising fresh capital on July 12 via equity and/or convertible securities on pref basis pic.twitter.com/qa1cxxUuIV — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 10, 2023

The cash strapped airline is grappling with a financial crisis and has incurred substantial losses with the advent of COVID-19. On June 30, SpiceJet announced that it shall delay the declaration of its financial results for the fiscal year 2022-23 due to the ill health of a key member of its audit committee. In FY22, the net loss widened to Rs 1,725 crore versus Rs 998 crore in FY21.