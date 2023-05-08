English
After contempt plea in SC from Credit Suisse, SpiceJet now faces bankruptcy case in NCLT

By Ashmit Kumar  May 8, 2023 5:39:09 PM IST (Published)

NCLT has agreed to hear the plea by the lessor. NCLT has also issued a notice to the airline seeking its reply. NCLT has scheduled the next hearing of the plea on May 17, allowing SpiceJet a little over a week to respond.

SpiceJet has become the latest airline in India, after GoFirst, to face bankruptcy proceedings. Ireland based aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd has moved the Principal Bench of NCLT to launch bankruptcy process against the airline.

The lessor is seeking initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against the airline, claiming default in payment of dues.
The lessor is seeking initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against the airline, claiming default in payment of dues.
