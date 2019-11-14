#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

SpiceJet awaits return of Boeing MAX aircraft to boost earnings

Updated : November 14, 2019 06:15 AM IST

SpiceJet's financial health has taken a hit after the MAX aircraft model was grounded worldwide in March following a series of two fatal accidents.
This affected SpiceJet operations as it had 13 of such planes.
SpiceJet awaits return of Boeing MAX aircraft to boost earnings
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV