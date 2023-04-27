SpiceJet appoints Arun Kashyap as Chief Operating Officer

This will be Kashyap's second stint at SpiceJet, having previously worked as Chief Program & Transformation Officer.

Indian airlines SpiceJet on Thursday, April 27, announced the appointment of Arun Kashyap as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective from June 12, 2023. Kashyap, who is an industry veteran with 25 years of experience, joins SpiceJet from Air India, where he served as the Chief Technical Officer.

In his new role, Kashyap will report to Ajay Singh, the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, and will be responsible for the airline's operations.

Singh expressed his excitement over his appointment, saying that he is confident that Kashyap will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline.

“I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline. With his experience and proven track record, I am confident he will do extremely well in his new role. I wish him all the best,” he said.

Before joining Air India, Kashyap worked with flydubai, Jet Airways, and Oman Air.

