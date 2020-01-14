Aviation
SpiceJet announces 4 new domestic flights starting next month
Updated : January 14, 2020 05:07 PM IST
The flight connecting Ahmedabad and Aurangabad directly will begin its operations on February 15
The proposed Mumbai-Mangalore daily service will commence service on February 10
