SpiceJet announces 4 new domestic flights starting next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced the launch of four new flights connecting Mumbai to Mangalore and Ahmedabad with Aurangabad. The new services, the company said in a press release, is aimed at enhancing connectivity between metros and non-metros.

The flight connecting Ahmedabad and Aurangabad directly for the first time will begin its operations on February 15 and operate on all day except Sunday while the proposed Mumbai- Mangalore daily service, aimed at providing additional connectivity to the popular sector, will commence service on February 10, the release said.

As part of the launch, SpiceJet has announced introductory all-inclusive promotional fares starting at Rs 2,999 on Ahmedabad – Aurangabad, and Aurangabad - Ahmedabad routes. Bookings can be done on SpiceJet’s official website, mobile app or through online travel portals and travel agents.