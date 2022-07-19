SpiceJet announces 26 new domestic flights under the UDAN scheme

SpiceJet has announced 26 new domestic flights under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), a regional connectivity scheme launched in June 2016. A press release issued by SpiceJet states that the airline’s Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft would be deployed on these routes.

The bookings for these flights are now open.

The airline will introduce direct flights that connect Nashik with Hyderabad, Delhi with Khajuraho, Nashik with Delhi, Hyderabad with Jammu, Mumbai with Guwahati, Jharsuguda & Madurai, Varanasi with Ahmedabad, and Kolkata with Jabalpur in addition to enhancing frequency between Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer of SpiceJet, said: “Our new UDAN flights are a testimony to our commitment to connect the unconnected parts of the country and cater to rising passenger demand across the country. The new and additional flights have been carefully added, keeping passenger convenience in mind and providing them with multiple travel options.”

The flights from Hyderabad and Delhi to Nashik, Hyderabad to Jammu (one-stop), Mumbai to Guwahati, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur will operate daily. While flights from Mumbai to Jharsuguda will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, flights between Mumbai and Madurai will operate on all days except Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flights between Delhi and Hyderabad will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Additional frequency between Ahmedabad-Jaipur will operate daily.

Additionally, the airline is already operating multiple daily flights under UDAN and has added multiple UDAN destinations to the country’s aviation map, which include Pakyong, Jharsuguda, Kandla, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Ajmer (Kishangarh), among others.

Meanwhile, in the SpiceJet-Credit Suisse matter, the Supreme Court has asked the brokerage firm to rethink allowing the airline to withdraw the bank guarantee of $5 million lying with the Madras High Court. The court said it wouldn't intervene if the airline refused to pay after being allowed to withdraw the guarantee.

Credit Suisse had claimed outstanding dues of $24 million and had sought winding up of SpiceJet due to non-payment. Madras HC had upheld Credit Suisse claims but SpiceJet had challenged the order in SC. Now, SpiceJet is saying the collateral for the guarantee lying with Madras HC would be used to make the payment.

