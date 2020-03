SpiceJet has announced that it will cut the salary of its top and mid-rank employees by 10-30 percent for the month of March due to the coronavirus situation.

Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh will take a salary cut of 30 percent for the month of March but the company has assured that all of its employees in the lowest pay grades will remain unaffected.

The airline has already asked its employees to take leave without pay for the period from March 25 till March 31 as domestic operations were suspended due to the lockdown.

However, it has clarified that all employees who have been working during this period such as the cargo flight staff, ground staff and crew will not be affected by leave without pay and their salaries for this period will be reimbursed.

"The bold measures are in the best interest for everybody at SpiceJet as it aims to sail through the crisis with zero retrenchments," the airline said.

Singh said that these tough measures have been taken to ensure that no one loses their job at

“What we are facing is a global phenomenon and no airline in the world is immune to the impact. Tough times don’t last, tough people, do. SpiceJet was born of adversity and it is the same adversity that brings out the best in each and every one of us," Singh said.

IndiGo, GoAir, and Vistara have already announced a similar decision in view of the impact of novel coronavirus spread.

On March 19, IndiGo CEO informed employees that he will take a pay cut of 25 percent and senior vice-presidents and above will take a pay cut of 20 percent. All the changes in salaries of IndiGo executives will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

GoAir had also announced salary cuts for all employees for the month of March, saying that it will ensure that the lowest pay grade suffers the least. Its top leadership will take a 50 percent pay cut.