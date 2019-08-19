SpiceJet and IndiGo flights to shift operations from T2 to T3

Budget Indian carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo airlines will shift their operations from Terminal T2 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to Terminal T3 of the airport from September 5 due to expansion works at T2, the Delhi airport said.

With rising air traffic and a surge in flight movement from the IGI airport, private airport firm Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is in the process of upgrading the T2 terminal.

"SpiceJet to shift its operation from T2 to T3 entirely; while IndiGo to partially move its operation from T2 to T3...This will result in the passenger load at T2 to reduce by 27 percent," the airport said in a statement.

Meanwhile, GoAir will not move its operation out of Terminal T2.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi can currently handle upto 75 million passengers a year. The airport will expand to handle upto 100 million passengers a year by 2022, the DIAL said.

Air India, Vistara and Air Asia India operate completely out of T3 terminal.

The revamped Terminal 2 was opened in October 2017, which saw partial shifting of flight operations of SpiceJet and IndiGo, and complete shifting of GoAir from Terminal 1.

Ajay Singh, the Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "I am pleased to share that from September 5, 2019, SpiceJet will consolidate its operations at Delhi airport by shifting entirely from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3."