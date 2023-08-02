SpiceJet's Ajay Singh set to infuse funds via Spice Healthcare; stock rallies 8%

The budget airline also said that it will seek shareholders' approval for the re-appointment of Ajay Singh as managing director of the company for a period of three years with effect from May 21, 2023, and also approve Singh's Rs 60 lakh monthly salary and a 2.5 percent share in the airline's profit.

Shares of SpiceJet rallied over 8 percent in Wednesday's trade as the airline is planning to infuse funds through a promoter group entity, Spice Healthcare Private Limited. The airline will issue 3.4 crore shares and 13.5 crore warrants to Spice Healthcare. At 12:30 pm, the scrip was trading 6.62 percent higher at Rs 31.25 apiece.

Through the promoter group entity, Ajay Singh has agreed to subscribe to equity shares and warrants, having option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares on preferential basis.

Up to 3,41,72,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each of the company at an issue price to be determined in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the airline said.

Up to 13,15,00,000 warrants, having option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares of the face value of Rs10 each of the company at an issue price to be determined in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.