SpiceJet aircraft lands safely at Hyderabad Airport after smoke detected in cockpit

By Sangam Singh

A SpiceJet aircraft on Wednesday landed safely at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after smoke was detected in the cockpit.

SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB took off from Goa and was carrying over 86 people onboard. Only one passenger has sustained minor scratches on the feet while leaving the aircraft. However, no severe injury is reported so far. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, the DGCA has ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

