    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeaviation News

    SpiceJet aircraft lands safely at Hyderabad Airport after smoke detected in cockpit

    SpiceJet aircraft lands safely at Hyderabad Airport after smoke detected in cockpit

    SpiceJet aircraft lands safely at Hyderabad Airport after smoke detected in cockpit
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB took off from Goa and was carrying over 86 people onboard. Only one passenger has sustained minor scratches on the feet while leaving the aircraft. However, no severe injury is reported so far. The DGCA has ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

    A SpiceJet aircraft on Wednesday landed safely at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after smoke was detected in the cockpit. 
    SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB took off from Goa and was carrying over 86 people onboard. Only one passenger has sustained minor scratches on the feet while leaving the aircraft. However, no severe injury is reported so far. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, the DGCA has ordered a detailed probe into the incident.
    More details are awaited
    Also Read: IndiGo to induct wide-body Boeing aircraft for international flights: Sources 
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DGCASpiceJet

    Next Article

    IndiGo to induct wide-body Boeing aircraft for international flights: Sources 

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng