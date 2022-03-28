SpiceJet aircraft hits lightning pole at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe. See pics

A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for take off to Jammu, DGCA officials said.

None of the passengers were injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter, they said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when its right-wing hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport.

The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am, officials noted. In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.

"During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he said.