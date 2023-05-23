SpiceJet aims to bring back four out of 25 grounded planes by June 15

On the occasion of the 18th anniversary, SpiceJet has launched a special sale on one-way domestic fares starting from Rs 1,818 on select routes like Bengaluru-Goa and Mumbai-Goa. The sale offer is valid for bookings made between May 23-28, 2023 and the travel period is between July 1, 2023 and March 30, 2024.

India's low-cost carrier SpiceJet is aiming to bring four of the 25 grounded aircraft back into service by June 15. As per the plan, the four grounded planes being brought back to service include two Boeing 737s and two Bombardier Q400s. The airline also plans to bring more planes back into operation in the upcoming weeks.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 last month and said the airline is planning to revive the grounded fleet in the next 2-3 months. The airline is also looking forward to leasing several more aircraft.

The low-cost carrier is also celebrating 18 years of its operations today, in the backdrop of which it is planning to start new flights.

SpiceJet is planning to start two international UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) flights on the Agartala-Chattogram-Agartala and Imphal-Mandalay-Imphal sectors by June end.

The airline also plans to launch a new UDAN flight on the Kolkata-Tezpur-Kolkata sector and restart Kolkata-Gwalior-Kolkata and Jammu-Gwalior-Jammu UDAN flights.

The low-cost carrier will launch flights on Kolkata-Agartala-Kolkata and Kolkata-Imphal-Kolkata sectors and restart flights on the Kolkata-Chattogram-Kolkata sector as well.

In the recent market share data released by the Directorate General Of Civil Aviation, SpiceJet slipped to the sixth position at 5.8 percent. The airline's market share slipped 60 basis points in comparison to March.

On the occasion of the 18th anniversary, SpiceJet has launched a special sale on one-way domestic fares starting from Rs 1,818 on select routes like Bengaluru-Goa and Mumbai-Goa. The sale offer is valid for bookings made between May 23-28, 2023 and the travel period is between July 1, 2023 and March 30, 2024.

ALSO READ | NCLT defers SpiceJet insolvency hearing to May 25, urges airline to resolve lessor issue

Recently, the airline was dragged to the National Companies Law Tribunal by one of its lessors named Aircastle regarding an inadequate settlement offer. NCLT has asked SpiceJet to file its response to the insolvency plea and explore options to reach a settlement.