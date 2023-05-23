English
SpiceJet aims to bring back four out of 25 grounded planes by June 15

SpiceJet aims to bring back four out of 25 grounded planes by June 15

By Daanish Anand  May 23, 2023 12:32:23 PM IST (Published)

On the occasion of the 18th anniversary, SpiceJet has launched a special sale on one-way domestic fares starting from Rs 1,818 on select routes like Bengaluru-Goa and Mumbai-Goa. The sale offer is valid for bookings made between May 23-28, 2023 and the travel period is between July 1, 2023 and March 30, 2024.

India's low-cost carrier SpiceJet is aiming to bring four of the 25 grounded aircraft back into service by June 15. As per the plan, the four grounded planes being brought back to service include two Boeing 737s and two Bombardier Q400s. The airline also plans to bring more planes back into operation in the upcoming weeks.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 last month and said the airline is planning to revive the grounded fleet in the next 2-3 months. The airline is also looking forward to leasing several more aircraft.
The low-cost carrier is also celebrating 18 years of its operations today, in the backdrop of which it is planning to start new flights.
