Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

Passengers will have to pay around Rs 50,000 for a special evacuate flight from London to Mumbai and nearly Rs 1,00,000 for a special flight between the US and India.

A flight between Dhaka and Delhi will be charged around Rs 12,000 per passenger, a flight between Chicago or San Francisco or Newark and Delhi will be charged around Rs 100,000 and that between London-Delhi or Mumbai will be charged around Rs 50,000, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told journalists in a press conference.

As per Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, India will operate 64 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians in the first week starting May 7 and these flights will be charged.

This means that a passenger coming to India on such special flights will have to bear the cost of the flight. National carrier Air India will operate the special flights during the first week starting May 7 and private airlines can also contribute in the next leg of such special flights, Puri added.

On being asked if the government will operate more of such special flights, Puri said that the ramp-up will depend on the assessment of the ground situation after the first leg of special flights is complete.

Nearly 15,000 people are set to arrive from overseas in these special flights and the aviation ministry will assess the readiness of state infrastructure after the batch arrives and then a call will be taken on more such flights to evacuate stranded Indians.

"Indians planning to bring people from foreign lands through business jets can also now apply to the government for approvals to operate such flights," Puri added.

Among the special flights starting May 7, a total of 10 flights will operate from UAE, 2 from Qatar, 5 from Saudi Arabia, 7 from UK, 5 from Singapore, 7 from US, 5 from Phillipines, 7 from Bangladesh, 2 from Bahrain, 7 from Malaysia, 5 from Kuwait, and 2 from Oman.

"3,150 passengers will arrive to Kerala, 2150 passengers will be brought to Tamil Nadu, 1900 passsngers will be flown to Maharashtra, 200 passengers to Punjab, 600 passengers to Jammu and Kashmir, 650 passengers to Karnataka, 200 passengers to Uttar Pradesh," Puri said.

As per the finalised standard operating procedure for such flights and ships, medical screening of passengers would be done before boarding. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened.

After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.