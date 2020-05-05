Aviation Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger Updated : May 05, 2020 06:21 PM IST As per Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, India will operate 64 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians in the first week starting May 7 and these flights will be charged. This means that a passenger coming to India on such special flights will have to bear the cost of the flight. National carrier Air India will operate the special flights during the first week starting May 7 and private airlines can also contribute in the next leg of such special flights, Puri said. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365