  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

Updated : May 05, 2020 06:21 PM IST

As per Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, India will operate 64 special flights to evacuate stranded Indians in the first week starting May 7 and these flights will be charged.
This means that a passenger coming to India on such special flights will have to bear the cost of the flight.
National carrier Air India will operate the special flights during the first week starting May 7 and private airlines can also contribute in the next leg of such special flights, Puri said.
Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

You May Also Like

Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

Special flights from London, San Francisco to cost Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000 per passenger

BofA Securities further downgrades banking sector, retains 'buy' on only 1 stock

BofA Securities further downgrades banking sector, retains 'buy' on only 1 stock

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement