Special charter flight expected to bring over 100 people from Kabul to India

A special charter flight from Kabul carrying over 100 people including Afghan Sikhs and Indians is expected to arrive in Delhi on Friday evening, people familiar with the development said. The flight is also likely to fly back over 90 Afghan nationals stranded in India along with some medical supplies, they said.

The group is also expected to bring three Guru Granth Sahibs and Hindu religious texts from the ancient Asamai Mandir in Kabul. The people cited above said both the Indian government and the Afghan embassy in Delhi coordinated to arrange for the flight.

Officials said the flight was scheduled to arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 1 pm, but it may now arrive in the evening. Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, in a statement, said it is a matter of pride that the "three holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramanaya, Mahabharth and Bhagavad Gita" from ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir in Kabul are being brought to Delhi.