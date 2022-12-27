Southwest Airlines, inspiration for IndiGo, cancels 70% flight operations due to severe US storm

According to FlightAware, out of all US airlines, Southwest Airlines had the most flight cancellations on Monday, followed by Delta with 265 flight cancellations. 135 United flights were cancelled and only 12 flights were cancelled by American Airlines
153 flight delays and 127 cancellations at Denver International Airport today, according to FlightAware. That’s an improvement from yesterday but there are still long lines. If you have a flight, the airport asks you to arrive two hours before your boarding time. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/85U7uKvSJG— Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) December 24, 2022
This is baggage claim at @DENAirport. Customers of @SouthwestAir say line to rebook is 3+ hours long. Some have been stranded for days, unable to get a rental car or hotel. Via FlightAware: 376 cancelled Southwest flights at DEN. The next most is United with 22 cancellations. pic.twitter.com/7fzeSnnYUo— Courtney Yuen (@courtyuen) December 26, 2022
Statement from president of TWU Local 556, the #Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant union of 18,000+ members on @SouthwestAir travel nightmare: pic.twitter.com/DaIoz5QDc5— Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) December 26, 2022
Southwest’s response: pic.twitter.com/xrkuSJE74o— Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) December 24, 2022