Southwest Airlines, inspiration for IndiGo, cancels 70% flight operations due to severe US storm

A day after Christmas, Southwest Airlines — one of the major airlines of the United States and the world's largest low-cost carrier — cancelled close to 3,000 or 70 percent of its total flights as thousands of flight delays and cancellations swept the US owing to a deadly winter storm.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) said late on Monday that it will look into the numerous Southwest Airlines cancellations and delays in recent days to see if they were within the airline's control and deemed them "unacceptable".

Since December 21, more than 17,000 US flights have been cancelled by airlines, according to FlightAware, as storms across the nation brought snow, ice, strong winds, and extreme cold, disrupting air travel. Those circumstances hindered crews as they dealt with difficult airport conditions.

According to FlightAware, out of all US airlines, Southwest had the most flight cancellations on Monday, followed by Delta with 265 flight cancellations. 135 United flights were cancelled, and only 12 flights were cancelled by American Airlines, but the company experienced 792 delays on Monday, which was roughly a fourth of all flight delays globally.

Twitter was abuzz with posts of cancellations and pictures of the long queues and distraught travellers.

153 flight delays and 127 cancellations at Denver International Airport today, according to FlightAware. That’s an improvement from yesterday but there are still long lines. If you have a flight, the airport asks you to arrive two hours before your boarding time. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/85U7uKvSJG — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) December 24, 2022

This is baggage claim at @DENAirport. Customers of @SouthwestAir say line to rebook is 3+ hours long. Some have been stranded for days, unable to get a rental car or hotel. Via FlightAware: 376 cancelled Southwest flights at DEN. The next most is United with 22 cancellations. pic.twitter.com/7fzeSnnYUo — Courtney Yuen (@courtyuen) December 26, 2022

In Dallas, a spokesperson for TWU Local 556, the Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants Union, with close to 18,000 members, blasted the airline for not investing in the needed technological improvements to avoid massive travel disruptions amid its rapid expansion in the last several years.

Statement from president of TWU Local 556, the #Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant union of 18,000+ members on @SouthwestAir travel nightmare: pic.twitter.com/DaIoz5QDc5 — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) December 26, 2022

A spokesperson for Southwest blamed the winter storm for the cancellations.

"As the storm continued to sweep across the country, it continued to impact many of our larger stations, and so the cancellations just compiled one after another to 100 to 150 to 1,000," Jay McVay said at a news conference at Houston's William P. Hobby Airport on Monday night.

"With those cancellations and as a result, we end up with flight crews and aeroplanes that are out of place and not in the cities that they need to be in to continue to run our operations," McVay said.

He also added that the airlines will do everything they can to do to right the challenges that they are facing right now, including "hotels, ride assistance, vans ... rental cars to try and make sure folks get home as quickly as possible."