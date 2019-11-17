#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

Updated : November 17, 2019 10:48 AM IST

At present, more than 160 suppliers provide the company with advanced components and subassemblies for commercial and defence aircraft as part of Boeing's integrated global supply chain.
The company runs a successful joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems known as Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL), which is located in Hyderabad and manufactures fuselages for the AH-64 Apache choppers globally.
Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief
